SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,045 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 2,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 2.32.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRC. Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,050 shares of company stock valued at $291,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

