SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,940 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

AMRC stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Ameresco Inc has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

