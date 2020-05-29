SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $157.80 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

