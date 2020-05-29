SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $141,000 in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Myers Industries by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $355,515 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:MYE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

