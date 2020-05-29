SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 235.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VEON by 5,198.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

VEON stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. VEON Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

