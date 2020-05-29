SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.35. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

