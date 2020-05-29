SG Americas Securities LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC opened at $16.13 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.