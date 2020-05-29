SG Americas Securities LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

