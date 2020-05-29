SG Americas Securities LLC Has $138,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. AdvanSix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $302.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $148,944.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,666 shares in the company, valued at $476,851.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,895 shares of company stock worth $322,227 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

