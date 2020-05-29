SG Americas Securities LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qudian by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Qudian by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 67,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Qudian by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,514,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 187,974 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Qudian Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

