SG Americas Securities LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $19.40 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.87.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of ($0.21) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,296.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Antin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $141,127.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,842,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,644 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.