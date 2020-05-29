SG Americas Securities LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,463 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 253,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $18.00.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.