SG Americas Securities LLC Has $129,000 Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.14. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

