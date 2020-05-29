SG Americas Securities LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Shares of HUBS opened at $192.19 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

