SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 793,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

