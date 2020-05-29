SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Green Plains worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Green Plains by 40.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRE stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

