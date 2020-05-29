SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $152,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $132,114 over the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

