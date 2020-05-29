SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,456,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 655,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dean General acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at $372,234.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THS opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

