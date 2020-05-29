SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

TBIO opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Translate Bio Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.