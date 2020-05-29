SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $2,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Omeros by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.15 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $820.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

