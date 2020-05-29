SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,550 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,592. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLNW stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $662.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.02. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

