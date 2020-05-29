SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in istar were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in istar by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in istar in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in istar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in istar by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

istar stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $802.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. Research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. istar’s payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

