SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 60,603 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Five Prime Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

FPRX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. Research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

