SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,553 News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NWS stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.