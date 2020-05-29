SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,429,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,208. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEET opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

