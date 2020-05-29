SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 600 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

