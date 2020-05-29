ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

