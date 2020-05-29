Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,733 shares of company stock worth $107,475,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.