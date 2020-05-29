Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $15.60 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 618,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,028,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,520,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 422,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 161,139 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

