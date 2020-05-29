Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

