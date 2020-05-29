Saputo (TSE:SAP) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Saputo (TSE:SAP) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Saputo’s score:
- Low Fat Dairy Products Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen – News Distinct (newsdistinct.com)
- Stella cheese brand debuts new campaign | 2020-05-28 | Dairy Foods – dairyfoods.com (dairyfoods.com)
- Saputo Announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan Toronto Stock Exchange:SAP – GlobeNewswire (globenewswire.com)
- Milk Powder Market Briefing 2020: What Are The Key Opportunities? | Lactalis Group, Nestle SA, Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc. – Farmers Ledger (farmersledger.com)
- Impact of Covid-19 on Whey Protein Market Latest trending report is booming globally by Top Leading Players Saputo Inc., Maple Island Inc., Alpavit, Milkaut SA, Wheyco GmBH, etc. – Cole of Duty (coleofduty.com)
TSE SAP opened at C$34.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.64. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.