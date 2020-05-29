Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.70

News articles about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a coverage optimism score of -1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Ryanair’s score:

Ryanair stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

