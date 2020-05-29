Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Model N worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE:MODN opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $983.42 million, a P/E ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.00. Model N Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $938,627. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

