Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,487 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 343,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 230.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.