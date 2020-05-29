Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,752 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $68.16 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

