Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,591 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.