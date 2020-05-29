Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 223.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

