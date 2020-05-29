Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of United States Cellular worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $10,018,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $31.81 on Friday. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

