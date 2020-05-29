Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

