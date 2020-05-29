Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

