Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

TSE BNS opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9684923 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

