Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.
BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.
TSE BNS opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.94.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
