Rhumbline Advisers Buys 153 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Avalara worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,211 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,593 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

