Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

