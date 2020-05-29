Reviewing SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) & mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR alerts:

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and mCig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR $1.56 billion 7.20 $412.20 million N/A N/A mCig $2.32 million 5.95 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than mCig.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and mCig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 26.94% -75.50% 29.43% mCig -120.18% -22.13% -15.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and mCig, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80 mCig 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR beats mCig on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; disposable lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. The Other operations segment distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and snus stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

mCig Company Profile

mCig, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. mCig, Inc. offers financial and consulting services to cannabis and cryptocurrency markets. The company was formerly known as Lifetech Industries, Inc. and changed its name to mCig, Inc. in August 2013. mCig, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.