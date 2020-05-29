Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $24,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 462,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 264,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $3,946,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

