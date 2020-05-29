Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a media sentiment score of 0.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TSE QSR opened at C$74.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$36.48 and a 12 month high of C$105.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7751904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.731 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.26%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

