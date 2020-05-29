Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a media sentiment score of 0.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

