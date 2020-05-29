Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trisura Group Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSU opened at C$52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.84 million and a PE ratio of 37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.72.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,657,188.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

