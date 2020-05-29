Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

