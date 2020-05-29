RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 229.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,329,000 after buying an additional 794,250 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.25.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.